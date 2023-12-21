Grow with Us
Officials: No injuries, road open after early morning rollover near I-27

Officials say an overturned water truck around I-27 and Farm-to-Market Road 2219 has been cleaned up.
By Kristin Rodin
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 11:34 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Officials say an overturned water truck around I-27 and Farm-to-Market Road 2219 has been cleaned up.

DPS officials say as of 10:50 a.m. the area is clear. Officials say there were no injuries from the early morning rollover.

According to a Randall County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post around 7:40 a.m., the rollover closed access to the FM 2219 exit at I-27.

Officials say officers and emergency services assisted in redirecting traffic.

Officials say an overturned water truck around I-27 and Farm-to-Market Road 2219 has been cleaned up.(KFDA)

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

