Officials: No injuries, road open after early morning rollover near I-27
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 11:34 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Officials say an overturned water truck around I-27 and Farm-to-Market Road 2219 has been cleaned up.
DPS officials say as of 10:50 a.m. the area is clear. Officials say there were no injuries from the early morning rollover.
According to a Randall County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post around 7:40 a.m., the rollover closed access to the FM 2219 exit at I-27.
Officials say officers and emergency services assisted in redirecting traffic.
