No. 8 Tennessee hosts Tarleton State after James' 23-point outing

No. 8 Tennessee hosts the Tarleton State Texans after Josiah-Jordan James scored 23 points in Tennessee's 79-70 victory against the NC State Wolfpack
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 10:44 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tarleton State Texans (8-3, 2-0 WAC) at Tennessee Volunteers (8-3)

Knoxville, Tennessee; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Tennessee takes on the Tarleton State Texans after Josiah-Jordan James scored 23 points in Tennessee's 79-70 victory against the NC State Wolfpack.

The Volunteers have gone 5-0 in home games. Tennessee is 3-2 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 10.7 turnovers per game.

The Texans are 2-2 on the road. Tarleton State has a 2-1 record in one-possession games.

Tennessee makes 43.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.0 percentage points higher than Tarleton State has allowed to its opponents (41.9%). Tarleton State has shot at a 44.6% rate from the field this season, 6.4 percentage points above the 38.2% shooting opponents of Tennessee have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dalton Knecht is averaging 16.5 points for the Volunteers. Jonas Aidoo is averaging 12.1 points and 7.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Tennessee.

Jakorie Smith is scoring 15.0 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Texans. Kiandre Gaddy is averaging 13.5 points and 7.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Tarleton State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Volunteers: 7-3, averaging 78.0 points, 39.2 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points per game.

Texans: 8-2, averaging 74.7 points, 37.3 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 10.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

