Nice Weather Returns Until More Rain Saturday

A few light showers moved through the area early today, but skies are already clearing and the rest of our Thursday looks fantastic. Afternoon highs will make it to the 60 degree mark and winds should remain light. Tomorrow will also be a splendid day as sunny skies and light winds continue as well as daytime temps in the mid 60s. Our next round of rain is still scheduled for the beginning of the weekend. Saturday will be wet and cooler with good chances for rain and highs in the 50s, obviously cooler - but not cold enough for any wintry weather. Colder weather will then sweep in on Sunday making for a brisk and cold Christmas Eve. Highs on Sunday will only be in the mid 40s. Christmas Day appears to begin on a cold note, but highs should approach 50 by afternoon.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.