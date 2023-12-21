Grow with Us
Expert advice for grandparents looking to help their loved ones financially

Grandchildren receive an average inheritance of $1,458
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 2:11 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
(InvestigateTV) — According to Internal Revenue Service (IRS) guidelines, Americans can gift up to $18,000 per year, per recipient, tax free in 2024.

This “annual exclusion” from the gift tax is often used by family members, such as grandparents, to support or supplement their loved ones.

Aashish Matani, managing director at Merrill, said grandparents should make sure they have their affairs in order first.

“We think of it kind of like when you get in an airplane, put your own oxygen mask on first before you put the oxygen mask on younger ones,” Matani said. “So, right, make sure you’re in good shape first.”

Next Matani said senior gift givers should determine their income needs. How much money will they need for retirement? What is the long-term plan once they no longer bring in an income?

She urged grandparents to get all their documents, such as a will and beneficiaries, updated.

“Are there insurance vehicles in place? Are you considering a continuing care retirement community, right? Come up with a conservative, which means high estimate, of what you think it’s going to take to take care of your capital lifetime needs,” Matani explained. “And we like to assume a full life. We joked that when you get into your eighties, we’re going to plan into your nineties, right?”

Any leftover money could go towards a grandchild’s education, Matani said. A 529 fund could be a good option.

After gifting and education funds, grandparents should look for ways to minimize the tax liability on their future estate. Matani said a financial or wealth advisor would be a good step to ensure their legacy.

