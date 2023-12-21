Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2024
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Evee puts up 28 in Rice's 82-56 win against Prairie View A&M

Led by Travis Evee's 28 points, the Rice Owls defeated the Prairie View A&M Panthers 82-56
Basketball
Basketball(Source: Associated Press)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 10:48 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — Travis Evee’s 28 points helped Rice defeat Prairie View A&M 82-56 on Wednesday night.

Evee added five rebounds for the Owls (6-6). Mekhi Mason scored 14 points while shooting 6 for 11, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc, and added three blocks. Anthony Selden added 11 points. Max Fiedler grabbed 14 rebounds to go with six points.

Javontae Hopkins led the Panthers (5-6) in scoring, finishing with 16 points. Kevin McGaskey and Nick Gazelas finished with 11 points apiece.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Most Read

Amarillo police arrest suspect near NE 15th Avenue and Birch Street
Amarillo police arrest wanted man after SWAT situation
A judge sentenced a Fritch man to 30 years in prison for a first degree murder in Carson...
Fritch man sentenced to 30 years for first degree murder
A judge sentenced a Childress man to 80 years in prison for aggravated sexual assault of a child.
Judge sentences Childress man to 80 years for aggravated child sexual assault
Northbound lane of Route 66 closed due to major wreck near Folsom Road
AFD Haz-Mat team responds to a wreck on Route 66 near Folsom Road
Arturo Lopez-Diaz, charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine (Source: Randall...
Amarillo man facing federal charges, accused of having more than $400,000 in cocaine

Latest News

Logo
Leonard, Clippers extend win streak to 9 by holding off Mavs rally in 120-111 victory
2022 SEC Men's Basketball Tournament
Brennan's 19 lead Grand Canyon over Sam Houston 76-64
Balance leads No. 5 Texas women past UTRGV 104-51, Harmon reaches assist milestone
No. 10 Baylor women beat Providence 61-36 in game hampered by 40 fouls, 41 turnovers