Dumas Police Department to become a TCOLE Contract Training Provider(Dumas PD)
By Shelby Truelock
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 2:43 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
DUMAS, Texas (KFDA) - Dumas Police Department (DPD) was notified yesterday that they are a certified Texas Commission on Law Enforcement (TCOLE) contract training provider.

The Texas Commission on Law Enforcement notified the police department of the good news yesterday after a month-long process for DPD.

“It gives me great pleasure to inform you that the Dumas Police Department’s application has been approved,” said Jennifer Castillo, TCOLE training contract coordinator.

DPD Training Sergeant Clayton Williams and Chief of Police Rick Pippins will travel to Austin in January 2024 for a signing ceremony, where they will formally receive their certificate from TCOLE, a training contract and provider materials.

DPD will become one of the few law enforcement agency contract training providers in the Panhandle, joining Pampa Police Department, Potter County Sheriff’s Office, Hale County Sheriff’s Office, Hemphill County Sheriff’s Office and Randall County Sheriff’s Office.

This will allow more frequent, lower cost, easily accessible and better quality local training for area law enforcement. It will also provide an economic benefit to communities when police officers from across the state travel to Dumas for training and stay in area hotels, eat at local restaurants and shop at local businesses.

Chief Pippins thanks Sergeant Williams and their Training Advisory Board for their dedicated efforts that allowed DPD to achieve this goal.

