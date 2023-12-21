Doppler Dave Expects A Fantastic Friday Before Rain Returns Saturday

We tracked some rain showers early today, especially in eastern areas. As that system departed to the east, skies have cleared and nice weather has returned to the area. Highs have been in the low to mid 60 range with sunshine and light winds. Clear skies will prevail tonight which will allow a more significant drop in temperatures compared to the last couple of nights. The result will be lows in the low to mid 30s tomorrow morning. Despite the cold start, tomorrow will rapidly evolve into a beautiful day with highs in the mid 60s under sunny skies and light winds. Another big change is expected Saturday, however, as a stronger upper level system moves across the area bringing some encouraging rain chances. Saturday should be wet and cooler for most locations and highs will remain in the 50s. After the rain exits the region a strong cold front will bring blustery and much colder weather for Sunday. Our Christmas Eve will be windy with highs in the mid 40s. Christmas Day should get off to a nippy start, but have less wind and a high in the upper 50s.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.