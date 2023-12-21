Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2024
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Doppler Dave Expects A Fantastic Friday Before Rain Returns Saturday

By Dave Oliver
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 4:29 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

We tracked some rain showers early today, especially in eastern areas. As that system departed to the east, skies have cleared and nice weather has returned to the area. Highs have been in the low to mid 60 range with sunshine and light winds. Clear skies will prevail tonight which will allow a more significant drop in temperatures compared to the last couple of nights. The result will be lows in the low to mid 30s tomorrow morning. Despite the cold start, tomorrow will rapidly evolve into a beautiful day with highs in the mid 60s under sunny skies and light winds. Another big change is expected Saturday, however, as a stronger upper level system moves across the area bringing some encouraging rain chances. Saturday should be wet and cooler for most locations and highs will remain in the 50s. After the rain exits the region a strong cold front will bring blustery and much colder weather for Sunday. Our Christmas Eve will be windy with highs in the mid 40s. Christmas Day should get off to a nippy start, but have less wind and a high in the upper 50s.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police arrest suspect near NE 15th Avenue and Birch Street
Amarillo police arrest wanted man after SWAT situation
A judge sentenced a Fritch man to 30 years in prison for a first degree murder in Carson...
Fritch man sentenced to 30 years for first degree murder
A judge sentenced a Childress man to 80 years in prison for aggravated sexual assault of a child.
Judge sentences Childress man to 80 years for aggravated child sexual assault
Northbound lane of Route 66 closed due to major wreck near Folsom Road
AFD Haz-Mat team responds to a wreck on Route 66 near Folsom Road
Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for a wanted man for bond surrender and warrants in other...
Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for wanted man

Latest News

KFDA First Alert Feature Title
Nice Weather Returns Until More Rain Saturday
NewsChannel 10 First Alert Weather App QR code.
A Couple of Rain Chances
Early Thursday Outlook with Tanner
NewsChannel 10 First Alert Weather App QR code.
Some Showers