DHDC hosts Jingle Bells themed programming this Saturday
By Shelby Truelock
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 2:24 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Don Harrington Discovery Center (DHDC) is offering their December Discoveries programming every Saturday this month, with this Saturday’s theme being Jingle Bells.

This week’s discovery explains the science of sound and teaching why jingle bells really do rock.

DHDC’s December Discoveries programming will be included in regular admission or DHDC membership.

The DHDC is open from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturdays.

For more information, click here.

