A Couple of Rain Chances

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Happy Thursday! The chance for a few scattered showers will return today, specifically during the first half of the day and favoring the eastern part of the area. Highs today will still be above average, building into the upper 50′s and lower 60′s. Similar temperatures will prevail for tomorrow with drier conditions, before a more widespread rain looks to take shape on Saturday. Christmas Eve and Day look to be fairly dry with seasonable temperatures!

