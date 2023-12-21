Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2024
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Cosmic Christmas tree: NASA releases photo of star cluster with holiday spirit

A new image posted Tuesday from NASA shows the “Christmas Tree Cluster,” also known by its...
A new image posted Tuesday from NASA shows the “Christmas Tree Cluster,” also known by its official name of NGC 2264.(NASA)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 3:49 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Everyone is in the holiday spirit this season, including a cluster of stars in space.

A new image posted Tuesday by NASA shows the “Christmas Tree Cluster,” also known by its official name of NGC 2264.

The cluster of stars looks like a Christmas tree, including pine needles, lights, and even a tree topper.

NASA says NGC 2264 is a cluster of young stars, ranging in age from about 1 million to 5 million years old.

NASA says the cluster includes stars that are both smaller and larger than the Sun. Some of the stars are as large as seven times the size of the Sun.

The cluster is in our Milky Way and is about 2,500 light-years away from Earth.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police arrest suspect near NE 15th Avenue and Birch Street
Amarillo police arrest wanted man after SWAT situation
A judge sentenced a Fritch man to 30 years in prison for a first degree murder in Carson...
Fritch man sentenced to 30 years for first degree murder
A judge sentenced a Childress man to 80 years in prison for aggravated sexual assault of a child.
Judge sentences Childress man to 80 years for aggravated child sexual assault
Northbound lane of Route 66 closed due to major wreck near Folsom Road
AFD Haz-Mat team responds to a wreck on Route 66 near Folsom Road
Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for a wanted man for bond surrender and warrants in other...
Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for wanted man

Latest News

Amarillo City Council approved the purchase of property located in Hillside Terrace Estates...
Amarillo City Council approves purchase of property for sewer remediation
FILE - Championship banners hang at Gillette Stadium before an NFL football game in...
Two Rhode Island men charged with assault and battery in death of Patriots fan
Amarillo police are investigating after they say shots were fired at Guitars and Cadillacs...
Amarillo police investigating after shots fired at Guitars and Cadillacs
An Israeli mobile artillery unit fires a shell from southern Israel towards the Gaza Strip, in...
UN says more than 1 in 4 people in Gaza are ‘starving’ because of war