Clovis police searching for men involved in robbery

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - Officers of the Clovis Police Department were dispatched to the La Plaza convenience store on a report of an armed robbery around 6:50 p.m. yesterday.

According to a media release, officers spoke with the clerk, who told them that two masked men came into the store demanding money. One of the men was armed with a handgun.

After getting an undisclosed amount of money from the cash register, the men fled the scene.

Officials say no one was injured during the robbery.

The clerk described both men as Hispanic, as they were both speaking Spanish.

Investigators were able to get security footage of the robbers. Both are wearing hooded sweatshirts, face coverings and gloves.

Clovis Police Department detectives were activated and have taken over the investigation, which is currently ongoing.

If anyone has any information related to this robbery, please contact the Clovis Police Department at 575-769-1921 or the Curry County Crime Stoppers at 575-763-7000. You can also provide an anonymous tip through Clovis Police Department’s tip411 program.

Clovis police searching for men involved in a robbery (Clovis Police Department)

