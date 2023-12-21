Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2024
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Clovis police searching for men involved in robbery

By Shelby Truelock
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 5:08 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - Officers of the Clovis Police Department were dispatched to the La Plaza convenience store on a report of an armed robbery around 6:50 p.m. yesterday.

According to a media release, officers spoke with the clerk, who told them that two masked men came into the store demanding money. One of the men was armed with a handgun.

After getting an undisclosed amount of money from the cash register, the men fled the scene.

Officials say no one was injured during the robbery.

The clerk described both men as Hispanic, as they were both speaking Spanish.

Investigators were able to get security footage of the robbers. Both are wearing hooded sweatshirts, face coverings and gloves.

Clovis Police Department detectives were activated and have taken over the investigation, which is currently ongoing.

If anyone has any information related to this robbery, please contact the Clovis Police Department at 575-769-1921 or the Curry County Crime Stoppers at 575-763-7000. You can also provide an anonymous tip through Clovis Police Department’s tip411 program.

Clovis police searching for men involved in a robbery
Clovis police searching for men involved in a robbery(Clovis Police Department)

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police arrest suspect near NE 15th Avenue and Birch Street
Amarillo police arrest wanted man after SWAT situation
A judge sentenced a Fritch man to 30 years in prison for a first degree murder in Carson...
Fritch man sentenced to 30 years for first degree murder
A judge sentenced a Childress man to 80 years in prison for aggravated sexual assault of a child.
Judge sentences Childress man to 80 years for aggravated child sexual assault
Northbound lane of Route 66 closed due to major wreck near Folsom Road
AFD Haz-Mat team responds to a wreck on Route 66 near Folsom Road
Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for a wanted man for bond surrender and warrants in other...
Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for wanted man

Latest News

West Plains Wolves Logo
West Plains’ football team donates $1,000 to Cancer Survivorship Center
The Northeast Interceptor Construction Project was conceived seven years ago to provide relief...
Amarillo EDC approves use of $10 million for Northeast Interceptor Construction Project
SPORTS DRIVE: Coach Nik Brown tells us about being on the road for December
SPORTS DRIVE: Coach Nik Brown tells us about being on the road for December
Amarillo City Council approved the purchase of property located in Hillside Terrace Estates...
Amarillo City Council approves purchase of property for sewer remediation