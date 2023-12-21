City of Amarillo, TxDOT moving to next phase of installing new intersection lights

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo and TxDOT are in the next phase of updating traffic signals at major intersections around town.

These improvements are a part of the highway safety improvement program and are possible due to funding provided through the program.

The updates made will include making traditional left turn traffic signals into flashing yellow turn signals.

According to the Federal Highway Institute, studies have shown that this type of traffic signal can drastically improve the safety of drivers and efficiency on the roads.

City officials say these signals aren’t entirely new, but if a driver hasn’t come across one of these, they should know how to proceed.

“You’re going to get a protected left arrow, when that’s on there’s no cars coming at you. That will time out, and go off, then it will go to a flashing yellow arrow. You can still make a left turn; you just have to watch out for any oncoming vehicles coming your way,” said Michael Padilla, traffic field superintendent.

The city has already undergone phase one of this project, and four busy intersections have been updated. Phases II & III are scheduled to be completed next fall.

In the four months that these intersections have been updated, the city currently has no information on the impact locally.

TxDOT will be responsible for the improvement of traffic signals and installation of the flashing yellow arrows, and the city will operate and maintain these signals. Drivers should not expect any traffic issues when these intersections undergo updates.

The locations of the intersections are as follows, starting with the ones already in affect:

Adams & 3rd

Georgia & 26th

Western & 34th

Mirror & 24th

McMasters & 3rd

Georgia & 15th

Georgia & 34th

Bell & Fulton

45th and Virginia

10th and Arthur

Plains & Bell

58th and Georgia

10th and Ross

