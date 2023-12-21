Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2024
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

City of Amarillo, TxDOT moving to next phase of installing new intersection lights

By Alexandria Ruiz
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 6:19 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo and TxDOT are in the next phase of updating traffic signals at major intersections around town.

These improvements are a part of the highway safety improvement program and are possible due to funding provided through the program.

The updates made will include making traditional left turn traffic signals into flashing yellow turn signals.

According to the Federal Highway Institute, studies have shown that this type of traffic signal can drastically improve the safety of drivers and efficiency on the roads.

City officials say these signals aren’t entirely new, but if a driver hasn’t come across one of these, they should know how to proceed.

“You’re going to get a protected left arrow, when that’s on there’s no cars coming at you. That will time out, and go off, then it will go to a flashing yellow arrow. You can still make a left turn; you just have to watch out for any oncoming vehicles coming your way,” said Michael Padilla, traffic field superintendent.

The city has already undergone phase one of this project, and four busy intersections have been updated. Phases II & III are scheduled to be completed next fall.

In the four months that these intersections have been updated, the city currently has no information on the impact locally.

TxDOT will be responsible for the improvement of traffic signals and installation of the flashing yellow arrows, and the city will operate and maintain these signals. Drivers should not expect any traffic issues when these intersections undergo updates.

The locations of the intersections are as follows, starting with the ones already in affect:

  • Adams & 3rd
  • Georgia & 26th
  • Western & 34th
  • Mirror & 24th
  • McMasters & 3rd
  • Georgia & 15th
  • Georgia & 34th
  • Bell & Fulton
  • 45th and Virginia
  • 10th and Arthur
  • Plains & Bell
  • 58th and Georgia
  • 10th and Ross

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arturo Lopez-Diaz, charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine (Source: Randall...
Amarillo man facing federal charges, accused of having more than $400,000 in cocaine
Every once in a while all of us need a sweet treat. One bakery business has opened a second...
New in Amarillo: Bakery opens 2nd location, new ice cream shop opens
Northbound lane of Route 66 closed due to major wreck near Folsom Road
AFD Haz-Mat team responds to a wreck on Route 66 near Folsom Road
The Panhandle is seeing triple digit temperatures this week and with that comes more...
Power outage in Downtown Amarillo restored
Homicide Division investigating near Smelter Road and Hastings Avenue
Amarillo police: Bones removed from possible human burial site off Smelter Road

Latest News

A charity that began in 1980 is helping Deaf Smith County residents with basic needs through...
Hereford Christmas Stocking Fund helping residents with essential needs
Earlier this month, the community of Clovis mourned the loss of Mike Reeves, a sheriff...
Curry County appoints new acting sheriff following Sheriff Reeves’ passing
Pondaseta Brewing Co. was founded in 2018 by Canyon locals Trever Martin and Kaleb West.
Pondaseta Brewing provides update on expansion into Canyon’s historic Santa Fe Depot building
During this festive time of year, the High Plains Food Bank says it’s important to remember...
‘Hunger doesn’t take a break’: High Plains Food Bank in need of volunteers