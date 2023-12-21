BSA Health System releases update on restoring access to patient portal

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - BSA Health System has released an update about its progress restoring access to patient systems following a ransomware attack in November.

According to the statement, BSA Health System has restored access to its patient portal, MyChart.

Starting today, patients can use MyChart to schedule or reschedule appointments, message providers, view medications, request prescription refills, access e-check in, view test results and visit summaries, and pay bills.

According to the update, MyChart users will be prompted to reset their passwords.

The statement reveals some features, like video visits and access to financial statements via MyChart, remain temporarily unavailable.

Officials say they are working to restore these features and other systems as quickly as possible following the cybersecurity incident.

BSA’s parent company, Ardent Health Services, announced it became aware of the cybersecurity incident on the morning of Nov. 23.

Earlier this month, BSA stated it had restored access to key clinical and business systems, allowing providers to access patients’ electronic medical records.

For more details or to see additional updates, visit the Ardent Health Services website.

