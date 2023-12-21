Grow with Us
Amarillo police investigating after shots fired at Guitars and Cadillacs

By Kristin Rodin
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 3:58 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are investigating after they say shots were fired at Guitars and Cadillacs early Thursday morning.

Police say around 2:14 a.m. Thursday, officers were sent to Guitars and Cadillacs on a shots fired call.

Officials say witnesses stated two different vehicles were seen with occupants shooting at each other.

Officers searched the area and found one vehicle matching the description. Officials say the occupants were interviewed and released pending further investigation.

The case has been assigned to the Violent Crimes Unit.

