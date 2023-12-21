Grow with Us
Amarillo EDC approves use of $10 million for Northeast Interceptor Construction Project

By Paige Stockton
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 5:15 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Northeast Interceptor Construction Project was conceived seven years ago to provide relief to the Hollywood Road Wastewater Treatment Plant.

The City of Amarillo unanimously approved a $71.2 million contract back in October.

There was a $20 million cost overrun in the first estimate they received several years ago, council asked Amarillo Economic Development Corp to contribute $10 million to the project.

On December 18, the AEDC’s board of directors agreed to fund the project.

“We felt it was necessary for the growth of the properties that we have, and for the businesses that are already over there to have better wastewater ability,” said Kevin Carter, president and CEO of AEDC.

AEDC owns 1,500 acres of land on the Northeast side of town.

“Without this project, we wouldn’t be able to put them in our business park. We felt that it was important for the growth, the economic growth of that area and Amarillo to participate in the project,” said Carter.

The primary focus of the AEDC is to create wealth and to drive the economic growth of the Amarillo area.

