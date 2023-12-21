Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for wanted man

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for a wanted man for bond surrender and warrants in other counties.

Axl Alexis Dominguez is wanted by the Potter County Sheriff’s Office for bond surrender - manufacture/deliver controlled substance. Officials say Dominguez also has warrants out of Moore and Deaf Smith counties.

Dominguez is 28 years old and is described as 5′11″ tall, about 160 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

If you know his current location, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. Tips can also be submitted online or by using the P3 tips app.

If your tip leads to his arrest, you could earn a reward up to $300.

