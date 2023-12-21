Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2024
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Amarillo City Council approves purchase of property for sewer remediation

Amarillo City Council approved the purchase of property located in Hillside Terrace Estates...
Amarillo City Council approved the purchase of property located in Hillside Terrace Estates for the remediation and abandonment of a collapsed sewer.(Credit: KFDA)
By Kelsey Davis KFDA
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 4:12 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo City Council approved the purchase of property located in Hillside Terrace Estates for the remediation and abandonment of a collapsed sewer.

Court records show the City of Amarillo filed a lawsuit almost seven years ago to establish responsibility for the sewer line collapse, with documents showing much of the suit is still pending resolution.

The sewer has since been rerouted and by taking possession of the land, the city will have control of 11 acres of property on the city’s southwest side.

“What advantage that will give is it will give us complete ownership of that property for the remediation and the abandonment of that sewer line. Such that, we are not interfering with a third party property owner and the time frame it’s going to take to do all of that,” said Floyd Hartman, assistant city manager for the City of Amarillo.

The land purchase is located within the vicinity of Arden Road and Lauder Street.

“Right now, you really won’t see a whole lot of difference out there. After we close, the city will take ownership of the middle part of what’s open out there. Over the next year, you’ll see some activity out there,” said Hartman.

The city is working on a recovery plan and once it’s approved by the state, the project will progress.

“The plan hopefully is to plant grass out there and have a green space open while we still do the remediation and monitoring of the site. Ultimately, once all of that is done sometime in the future, hopefully that property can be sold and developed,” said Hartman.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police arrest suspect near NE 15th Avenue and Birch Street
Amarillo police arrest wanted man after SWAT situation
A judge sentenced a Fritch man to 30 years in prison for a first degree murder in Carson...
Fritch man sentenced to 30 years for first degree murder
A judge sentenced a Childress man to 80 years in prison for aggravated sexual assault of a child.
Judge sentences Childress man to 80 years for aggravated child sexual assault
Northbound lane of Route 66 closed due to major wreck near Folsom Road
AFD Haz-Mat team responds to a wreck on Route 66 near Folsom Road
Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for a wanted man for bond surrender and warrants in other...
Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for wanted man

Latest News

Amarillo police are investigating after they say shots were fired at Guitars and Cadillacs...
Amarillo police investigating after shots fired at Guitars and Cadillacs
Dumas Police Department to become a TCOLE Contract Training Provider
Dumas Police Department to become a TCOLE Contract Training Provider
BSA Health System has released an update about its progress restoring access to patient...
BSA Health System releases update on restoring access to patient portal
DHDC hosts Jingle Bells themed programming this Saturday
DHDC hosts Jingle Bells themed programming this Saturday