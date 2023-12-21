Amarillo City Council approves purchase of property for sewer remediation

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo City Council approved the purchase of property located in Hillside Terrace Estates for the remediation and abandonment of a collapsed sewer.

Court records show the City of Amarillo filed a lawsuit almost seven years ago to establish responsibility for the sewer line collapse, with documents showing much of the suit is still pending resolution.

The sewer has since been rerouted and by taking possession of the land, the city will have control of 11 acres of property on the city’s southwest side.

“What advantage that will give is it will give us complete ownership of that property for the remediation and the abandonment of that sewer line. Such that, we are not interfering with a third party property owner and the time frame it’s going to take to do all of that,” said Floyd Hartman, assistant city manager for the City of Amarillo.

The land purchase is located within the vicinity of Arden Road and Lauder Street.

“Right now, you really won’t see a whole lot of difference out there. After we close, the city will take ownership of the middle part of what’s open out there. Over the next year, you’ll see some activity out there,” said Hartman.

The city is working on a recovery plan and once it’s approved by the state, the project will progress.

“The plan hopefully is to plant grass out there and have a green space open while we still do the remediation and monitoring of the site. Ultimately, once all of that is done sometime in the future, hopefully that property can be sold and developed,” said Hartman.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.