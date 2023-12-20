Grow with Us
Xcel Energy working to restore outage in Downtown Amarillo

The Panhandle is seeing triple digit temperatures this week and with that comes more electricity use.(KFDA)
By Shelby Truelock
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 6:33 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A power outage has impacted Downtown Amarillo on Taylor Street from Amarillo Boulevard to W 3rd Avenue.

According to the Xcel Energy outage map, an estimated 353 customers are impacted.

Drivers should exercise caution in this area, as traffic lights have been impacted by this outage.

The outage was reported at 5:39 p.m. and the estimated restoration time is 7:15 p.m.

Crews are working to restore power as quickly as possible.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

