Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2024
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

‘We need more joy’: Principal goes above and beyond to spread holiday cheer to students

Cedar Ridge Elementary School Principal Erin Lange is helping spread a little holiday cheer to her students ahead of Christmas. (Source: KWTX)
By Ally Kadlubar and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 4:54 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - A principal in Texas is helping bring holiday magic to her elementary school students this Christmas.

Cedar Ridge Elementary School Principal Erin Lange has been dressing up like an elf and hiding in different places on campus ahead of the holiday weekend.

“School should be fun,” Lange said. “I think we get kind of lost in all the testing and the learning. I think this is a good time to celebrate and bring smiles to the students.”

Lange surprised Cedar Ridge students as they stepped off the bus to find her dressed in elf attire and on the roof of the school’s entrance this week.

She said she wanted to do something memorable before students leave for Christmas break.

Lange found hiding spots around the school to greet them as they walked to class.

“Kids are coming in excited and happy and laughing,” she said.

Lange started her daily hiding spots last year to help boost attendance during December while bringing some holiday cheer to her students.

“We need more joy. We get the kids in the morning laughing and having fun for the Christmas season,” she said. “I hide somewhere every morning.”

The principal said it did help attendance last year and increased the holiday spirit seen on campus.

She said students run up to her every morning.

According to Lange, she plans to make this an annual tradition at the school.

Copyright 2023 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arturo Lopez-Diaz, charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine (Source: Randall...
Amarillo man facing federal charges, accused of having more than $400,000 in cocaine
Every once in a while all of us need a sweet treat. One bakery business has opened a second...
New in Amarillo: Bakery opens 2nd location, new ice cream shop opens
Northbound lane of Route 66 closed due to major wreck near Folsom Road
AFD Haz-Mat team responds to a wreck on Route 66 near Folsom Road
The Panhandle is seeing triple digit temperatures this week and with that comes more...
Power outage in Downtown Amarillo restored
Homicide Division investigating near Smelter Road and Hastings Avenue
Amarillo police: Bones removed from possible human burial site off Smelter Road

Latest News

During this festive time of year, the High Plains Food Bank says it’s important to remember...
‘Hunger doesn’t take a break’: High Plains Food Bank in need of volunteers
FILE - Violent insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump storm the U.S. Capitol, Jan....
Colorado Supreme Court rules that Trump is disqualified from state’s 2024 primary ballot
Colorado Supreme Court rules that Trump is disqualified from state’s 2024 primary ballot
A charity that began in 1980 is helping Deaf Smith County residents with basic needs through...
Hereford Christmas Stocking Fund helping residents with essential needs
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a commit to caucus rally, Tuesday, Dec. 19,...
Trump’s lawyers tell Supreme Court to stay out of immunity dispute in 2020 election case for now