Waiting on a rain

While clouds are sticking around for Wednesday, we’ll expect to stay dry, however, winds will be much calmer! For your day today, expect highs in the high 60°s to low 70°s at their warmest, with winds out of the southwest around 5-10 mph. Looking ahead to tonight, we could see some small pop-up showers to our southwest, with chances of them moving our direction going into Thursday morning. As it sits right now, the central/eastern panhandles have the highest chances to see a little shower or two. Better rain chances for more of the area move in on Saturday, where even a rumble of thunder or two could be heard!

Keeping an eye on Christmas, temperatures are trending cooler, with highs in the upper-40°s, but we’re still not tracking any promising snow chances!

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.