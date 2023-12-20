Tascosa girls’ and boys’ teams win blowouts at home

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Tascosa girls’ and boys’ basketball teams defeated Coronado and Midland, respectively, on Tuesday.

The Lady Rebels defeated the Lady Mustangs 65-36.

Tascosa was led by Kenzee Dickson’s 15 points, including nine in the second quarter.

The team pulled away strongly in the third quarter, with six Lady Rebels combining for 24 points.

The Rebels defeated the Bulldogs in a 72-24 rout.

It was truly a team effort for Tascosa’s boys’ team, as every single player on the roster scored during the game.

They were led by Jailyn Sledge and Ja’Corey Fields, who scored 12 and 10, respectively.

Their defense was just as strong as their offense, as they held the Bulldogs to less than 10 points in every quarter, averaging just six points per quarter.

