SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Spencer Dutcher, Sarah Allen and CISD Boys Basketball
By Kristin Rodin
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interviews with Spencer Dutcher and Sarah Allen or extended coverage of CISD boys basketball on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.

Spencer Dutcher, Perryton Boys Basketball:

Perryton High School boys basketball coach Spencer Dutcher talks to us about how important scheduling tough games is, some leaders on the court and more!

Sarah Allen, Bushland High Girls Basketball:

Bushland High School girls basketball head coach Sarah Allen tells us about her journey to becoming head coach, what’s surprised her from the team and more!

Extended CISD Boys Basketball:

Rylee Robinson shares the latest from CISD boys basketball and hears from coach Travis Schulte, coach Kendall Cogburn and coach Leslie Broadhurst!

