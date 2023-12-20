Showers Ahead

Grow with Us
By Kevin Selle
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 9:21 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Clouds will come and go again on Wednesday, followed by some showers on Thursday. A weak disturbance will bring some showers to the southern, southeastern and eastern parts of the region on Thursday afternoon. Then the next chance of rain, a higher chance, arrives on Saturday. By Christmas Day temperatures turn cooler behind a front with highs in the 40s.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

