Showers Ahead

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Clouds will come and go again on Wednesday, followed by some showers on Thursday. A weak disturbance will bring some showers to the southern, southeastern and eastern parts of the region on Thursday afternoon. Then the next chance of rain, a higher chance, arrives on Saturday. By Christmas Day temperatures turn cooler behind a front with highs in the 40s.

