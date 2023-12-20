Grow with Us
Randall County Jail expansion on track to be completed next year

By Alyssa Riggs
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 9:31 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -The Randall County Jail expansion continues, and the project is currently on schedule.

The dirt work is done and the in-ground plumbing is finished.

The expansion includes two additional pods with 96 beds on the north side of the jail and will include a private bathroom and shower.

Fast growth in Randall County over the past decade has applied pressure to the County because more people means an uptick in crime.

“We’re looking into the future right now and making sure that we’re going to have the capacity to hold prisoners in our jail,” said Chris Forbis, Randall County Sheriff. “It’s a public safety issue we never want to get to the point where we’re turning people out on the streets.”

The expansion will focus on the safety of the inmates, Randall County staff and the community.

“If an inmate has a communicable disease or if they have mental health issues, we can keep them separate from the general population, and that way it keeps the inmate population safer as well as my staff,” said Sheriff Forbis.

The jail is currently nearing maximum capacity with about a year left of construction.

The Randall Country Commissioners court worked to not raise taxpayers’ bills during the funding.

The expansion project is estimated to cost over $17 million.

