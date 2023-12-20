Grow with Us
Rain Chances Are Back

KFDA First Alert Feature Title
KFDA First Alert Feature Title
By Dave Oliver
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 11:58 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Nice weather dominates today with highs in the 60s and lighter winds compared to yesterday. We will shift into a more active weather pattern tomorrow as the first of a couple of weather systems approaches our area. Clouds will increase tonight and some rain showers will be scattered around the region first thing tomorrow morning. Skies will clear after the showers move through and by afternoon our temps will push back above 60. Friday looks pleasant with 60s continuing but a stronger system brings better chances for more rain on Saturday. Although moisture prospects are increasing it still appears that temps will be warm enough to only allow rain.

