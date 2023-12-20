Pondaseta Brewing provides update on expansion into Canyon’s historic Santa Fe Depot building

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Pondaseta Brewing Co. was founded in 2018 by Canyon locals Trever Martin and Kaleb West.

In May 2023, Pondaseta partnered with the City of Canyon and its Economic Development Corp to expand its operations to the Santa Fe Depot building in Canyon.

“I grew up in Canyon, so did my business partner, and it’s really special to us to bring something to our hometown that’s just a little different than what we have currently. You know, build a little bit of excitement about craft beer and good food,” said co-owner of Pondaseta Brewery, Kaleb West.

The City of Canyon will advance funds to the building in the space of a waived building permit fee, as well as around $60,000 in utilities.

The Canyon EDC will provide funds to help buy equipment and help to hire staff.

“All in all we’ll be investing a little over $2 million in this project, directly into the City of Canyon,” said West.

The goal for Pondaseta is to bring something new to the town of Canyon.

“Pondaseta is sort of a dream for my business partner and I. To have a local handmade brewery option in town and for us to open it in Canyon, bringing an existing local business to a small community just feels huge,” said West.

The plan is to open in summer of 2024.

