Mariah Carey’s ‘All I Want for Christmas is You’ charts No. 1 (again) ahead of Christmas

FILE - Mariah Carey performs at the New Year's Eve celebration in Times Square, Dec. 31, 2017, in New York.
FILE - Mariah Carey performs at the New Year's Eve celebration in Times Square, Dec. 31, 2017, in New York.(Brent N. Clarke | Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 8:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) - Everyone’s favorite Christmas song is back atop the charts.

According to Billboard, Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas is You” has regained the No. 1 spot on its Hot 100 list.

Billboard reports this marks the 13th time the song has ruled the chart since its release on Carey’s 1994 “Merry Christmas” album.

Carey’s Christmas song has also reached No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart for the past four years in a row.

Grammy-winning composer and producer David Foster told The Associated Press that he expects the song to exceed $100 million in earnings.

“It’s embedded in Christmas. When you think of Christmas right now, you think of that song,” The AP quoted Foster.

Earlier this month, Brenda Lee’s holiday classic “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” held the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 for the first time – 65 years after its release.

The song broke the record for the longest climb to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

According to Billboard, it surpassed the 25-year gap between the release of Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” in 1994 and its rise to No. 1 in 2019.

Carey even sent a bouquet to Lee to congratulate her for reaching the No. 1 spot.

The 54-year-old singer just wrapped up her Merry Christmas One and All tour in New York over the weekend.

