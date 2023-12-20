Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2024
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Man sets potential world record by taking down 780-pound black bear with bow and arrow

Brad Jones took down a potentially world-record-breaking black bear with a bow and arrow in North Carolina over the weekend. (Source: WITN)
By WITN staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 8:58 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHOCOWINITY, N.C. (WITN/Gray News) - A hunter in North Carolina possibly set a world record by recently taking down a massive black bear with a bow and arrow.

Brad Jones, 51, of Greenville, was at a friend’s farm in Chocowinity last weekend when he brought down the black bear.

The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission said it’s their understanding the bear was weighed on certified scales and came in at 780 pounds.

The Wildlife Management Division said the team believes this may be the largest bear killed with a bow and arrow in at least North Carolina.

According to Pope & Young, a bow hunting and conservation organization, the current bow and arrow world record holder for a black bear is 700 pounds by Jeff Melillo.

Jones said that he intends to get his bear’s skull officially scored.

The animal can be officially measured after a drying period of at least 60 days, officials said.

Copyright 2023 WITN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Homicide Division investigating near Smelter Road and Hastings Avenue
Amarillo police: Bones removed from possible human burial site off Smelter Road
DPS: Crash in Donley County leaves two from Memphis dead
DPS: Crash in Donley County leaves two from Memphis dead
Arturo Lopez-Diaz, charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine (Source: Randall...
Amarillo man facing federal charges, accused of having more than $400,000 in cocaine
Every once in a while all of us need a sweet treat. One bakery business has opened a second...
New in Amarillo: Bakery opens 2nd location, new ice cream shop opens
Clovis Police identify man who was shot while breaking into home
Clovis Police identify man who was shot while breaking into home

Latest News

Workers prepare a Confederate Memorial for removal in Arlington National Cemetery on Monday,...
Judge reverses earlier decision and allows removal of Confederate memorial at Arlington Cemetery
FILE - Mariah Carey performs at the New Year's Eve celebration in Times Square, Dec. 31, 2017,...
Mariah Carey’s ‘All I Want for Christmas is You’ charts No. 1 (again) ahead of Christmas
The Miami skyline is viewed from the Rickenbacker Causeway in South Florida, Dec. 15, 2023....
Immigration and declines in death cause uptick in US population growth this year
Northbound lane of Route 66 closed due to major wreck near Folsom Road
Eastbound lane of Route 66 closed due to major wreck near Folsom Road