Judge sentences Childress man to 80 years for aggravated child sexual assault

CHILDRESS, Texas (KFDA) - A judge sentenced a Childress man to 80 years in prison for aggravated sexual assault of a child.

According to 100th Judicial District Attorney Luke Inman, 44-year-old Kirk DeWayne McClain was sentenced for the first degree felony on Monday.

A press release states McClain, originally from Childress, lived in Wichita Falls during his short time on probation. He was arrested July 13, 2021, by a Memphis police officer.

McClain was originally placed on 10 years probation on Sept. 29, 2022.

According to the press release, the State filed a motion asking the court to revoke McClain’s probation on Dec. 14, 2022, citing 21 separate violations.

At the hearing, the district attorney says McClain did not admit to violating the terms of his probation. The State called a witness who testified to McClain’s numerous violations after being placed on parole.

The State also called a detective with the Wichita Falls Police Department who provided evidence that McClain was using social media accounts that were supposed to be deleted.

The district attorney says the State also called the victim of the sexual assault, who testified that McClain sexually assaulted her when she was 4-years-old.

The judge found McClain had violated the protective order put in place by the court after the original plea.

The press release states McClain used social media accounts to contact the victim, which violated a condition of his probation that he could not contact the victim.

“This sentence finally gives justice to a woman who has patiently stuck with us during this long-term investigation,” said Inman. “This defendant deserves this punishment for what he did.”

