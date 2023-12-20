Grow with Us
Jaylee Moss shines with 29 points as Canyon girls and boys pick up wins over West Plains

By KJ Doyle
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 11:04 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The Canyon basketball teams picked up a pair of wins on Tuesday night over West Plains in district action.

For the girls, the win improves the team to 3-0 in district play. The Lady Wolves kept it close, trailing by just three entering the final quarter after outscoring Canyon 17-10 in the third.

The game was all tied up at 42 in the fourth, but a big 13-point quarter from Jaylee Moss propelled the Lady Eagles to a 62-55 victory. West Plains’ Dena’ja Agu-White led the way for the Lady Wolves with 18 points.

In the boys game, West Plains held a slim 10-9 advantage after the first quarter before Canyon dominated in the second to take a 26-18 lead into the locker room.

Kelson Jones and Gage Lunsford led the way for Canyon with 13 points each in the win. West Plains’ Wiley Killham finished with 11.

Both Canyon teams will travel to Borger on Friday with the games set to start at 2:30 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. in the afternoon. Meanwhile, the West Plains teams will match up with their rivals at Randall that same day.

