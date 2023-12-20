‘Hunger doesn’t take a break’: High Plains Food Bank in need of volunteers

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - During this festive time of year, the High Plains Food Bank (HPFB) says it’s important to remember that hunger does not take a break.

NewsChannel 10 recently partnered with the High Plains Food Bank with the Together We Can Food and Fund Drive, raising over $255,000 to combat hunger.

Now, the focus shifts to the critical need for volunteers to ensure these donations reach those most in need.

The food bank says volunteers are its backbone, playing a crucial role in inspecting, sorting and packing donated food.

“We serve 29 counties. Agencies can pick up the food directly from us here at the warehouse or we deliver food free of charge to those people in the counties that are not close to the Amarillo or Canyon area,” said Zivorad Filipovic, director of marketing and communications, HPFB.

The food bank says it wouldn’t be able to operate without volunteers.

“We heavily rely on volunteers for day-to-day operations in the warehouse,” said Tess Matthews, community engagement coordinator, HPFB.

As we get closer to the new year, the food bank says there’s a notable decline in the number of available volunteers.

“We are in desperate need right now to get volunteers for the end of the year, but also looking into the new year we’re looking really low on volunteers,” said Filipovic.

Although many are on vacation during the holidays, hunger doesn’t take a break.

Some families, especially those with kids out of school, could be experiencing food insecurity.

“They don’t have that lunch or breakfast that they might get at school, so families are having to make those tough decisions over where they could get those food items to make sure their families have enough to eat. So if it wasn’t for our pantries and what we do here, those families would not have access to that,” said Filipovic.

Individuals or groups can volunteer at the High Plains Food Bank.

If you are interested click here or email tess@hpfb.org.

