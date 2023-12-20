Hereford Christmas Stocking Fund helping residents with essential needs

HEREFORD, Texas (KFDA) - A charity that began in 1980 is helping Deaf Smith County residents with basic needs through the holiday season.

This year, the fund has surpassed $1 million in donations.

“There’s so many things in Hereford that people give back to, it really is such a generous community and that has been a blessing to grow up in and a blessing to come back and work in,” said Lane Formby, general manager for KPAN Radio.

The Christmas Stocking Fund assists with food, vouchers, clothing, utilities and bills while giving first priority to children and the elderly.

“You know, I think it’s an opportunity for the residents that maybe wouldn’t come out and ask for help from somebody. They get to do so a little bit more anonymously and still receive the aid that they need. I don’t think you turn a blind eye, but maybe you just don’t know people are struggling that much in your own backyard,” said Formby.

Deaf Smith Electric Cooperative directly helps with distributing food boxes to residents in need.

“Probably the most important part of delivering the boxes to the residents is just to see them be so appreciative of the help. You know, people are proud and it’s not easy to ask for help. It’s the season for giving and that’s just so important for everyone. Even if you can’t give a lot, you can give a little,” said Elaina Burkhalter, communications specialist for Deaf Smith Electric Cooperative.

The Hereford holiday initiative figures to make its mark for many more years to come.

“You know, this year we hit the million dollar mark, 44 years in the making. We have really accelerated the giving over the past few years and so I think that $2 million mark will come quite a bit sooner,” said Formby.

The Christmas Stocking Fund is still taking donations through December 31. Those donations can be made at the First Bank Southwest in Hereford.

