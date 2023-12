AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - There is a heavy police presence in the area of Northeast 15th and Birch.

At this time, streets in the area are blocked off.

The Amarillo Police Department and SWAT units are on the scene. Amarillo police say one person is in custody. Details are limited at this time.

Amarillo police arrest suspect near NE 15th Avenue and Birch Street (KFDA)

Amarillo police arrest suspect near NE 15th Avenue and Birch Street (KFDA)

Amarillo police arrest suspect near NE 15th Avenue and Birch Street (KFDA)

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.