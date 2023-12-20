Grow with Us
Fritch man sentenced to 30 years for first degree murder

A judge sentenced a Fritch man to 30 years in prison for a first degree murder in Carson County in July.
A judge sentenced a Fritch man to 30 years in prison for a first degree murder in Carson County in July.(Credit: 100th Judicial DA)
By Kristin Rodin
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 3:26 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CARSON COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - A judge sentenced a Fritch man to 30 years in prison for a first degree murder in Carson County in July.

The 100th Judicial District Attorney Luke Inman announced 22-year-old Tayber Joe Michael will serve 30 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

Michael was arrested in Carson County on July 20 following a manhunt in Carson and Hutchinson counties.

During a Facebook Live from the Borger News Herald, Carson County Sheriff Tam Terry said authorities received a call around 2:30 p.m. on a person being shot.

Law enforcement responded and found the 43-year-old victim was shot and killed in the backyard.

According to a press release, Michael was indicted by the Carson County Grand Jury on August 21.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

