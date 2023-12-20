Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2024
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Eastbound lane of Route 66 closed due to major wreck near Folsom Road

Northbound lane of Route 66 closed due to major wreck near Folsom Road
Northbound lane of Route 66 closed due to major wreck near Folsom Road(KFDA)
By Shelby Truelock
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 8:06 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A major wreck involving a semi truck and a pickup has blocked off a section of Route 66 near Folsom Road and Amarillo Boulevard.

According to Amarillo Fire Department, crews were dispatched to the area for a wreck involving a semi truck and a pickup truck.

The semi truck in the accident was reportedly hauling propane, which began leaking from the truck as a result of the accident.

At this time, two people have been transported to local hospitals with unknown injuries, officials say.

Crews are still on the scene, and the eastbound lane of Route 66 is closed at this time.

Northbound lane of Route 66 closed due to major wreck near Folsom Road
Northbound lane of Route 66 closed due to major wreck near Folsom Road(KFDA)
Northbound lane of Route 66 closed due to major wreck near Folsom Road
Northbound lane of Route 66 closed due to major wreck near Folsom Road(KFDA)

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Homicide Division investigating near Smelter Road and Hastings Avenue
Amarillo police: Bones removed from possible human burial site off Smelter Road
DPS: Crash in Donley County leaves two from Memphis dead
DPS: Crash in Donley County leaves two from Memphis dead
Arturo Lopez-Diaz, charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine (Source: Randall...
Amarillo man facing federal charges, accused of having more than $400,000 in cocaine
Every once in a while all of us need a sweet treat. One bakery business has opened a second...
New in Amarillo: Bakery opens 2nd location, new ice cream shop opens
Clovis Police identify man who was shot while breaking into home
Clovis Police identify man who was shot while breaking into home

Latest News

Station Six has been granted funds for a facelift that will better serve residents on the...
‘Needed and necessary’: Potter County Fire and Rescue station undergoing remodel
The Amarillo community along with ADVO Companies brings Christmas joy to kids and adults with...
ADVO, community organizations bring Christmas cheer to the Amarillo community
The Panhandle is seeing triple digit temperatures this week and with that comes more...
Power outage in Downtown Amarillo restored
With colder temperatures here, Faith City Mission is collecting coat donations for those in need.
Faith City Mission, Burlington Coat Factory are taking coat donations