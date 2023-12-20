Eastbound lane of Route 66 closed due to major wreck near Folsom Road

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A major wreck involving a semi truck and a pickup has blocked off a section of Route 66 near Folsom Road and Amarillo Boulevard.

According to Amarillo Fire Department, crews were dispatched to the area for a wreck involving a semi truck and a pickup truck.

The semi truck in the accident was reportedly hauling propane, which began leaking from the truck as a result of the accident.

At this time, two people have been transported to local hospitals with unknown injuries, officials say.

Crews are still on the scene, and the eastbound lane of Route 66 is closed at this time.

Northbound lane of Route 66 closed due to major wreck near Folsom Road (KFDA)

