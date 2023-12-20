Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2024
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Double Rain Chances

By Dave Oliver
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 4:50 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Our quiet and pleasant weather today will become a bit more active starting tomorrow. An initial disturbance will bring clouds tonight which will help to keep the air warmer. Lows under the blanket of moisture will only be in the 40s. Rain showers will track our way by morning arriving from the west. Most of the rain will be in the morning and midday hours and we should actually clear during the afternoon with highs near 60. A break in the rain will occur Friday with splendind conditions in the 60s. The more widespread and heavy rain event is scheduled for Saturday as the main system arrives brining good chances for moisture. Once again temperatures will be warm enough that only rain is expected instead of wintry conditions.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arturo Lopez-Diaz, charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine (Source: Randall...
Amarillo man facing federal charges, accused of having more than $400,000 in cocaine
Every once in a while all of us need a sweet treat. One bakery business has opened a second...
New in Amarillo: Bakery opens 2nd location, new ice cream shop opens
Northbound lane of Route 66 closed due to major wreck near Folsom Road
AFD Haz-Mat team responds to a wreck on Route 66 near Folsom Road
The Panhandle is seeing triple digit temperatures this week and with that comes more...
Power outage in Downtown Amarillo restored
Homicide Division investigating near Smelter Road and Hastings Avenue
Amarillo police: Bones removed from possible human burial site off Smelter Road

Latest News

KFDA First Alert Feature Title
Rain Chances Are Back
Dave's 4:00 P.M. Weather Cut In
Dave's 4:00 P.M. Weather Cut In
Shelden has a look at better rain chances in the forecast!
Shelden's Wednesday Outlook 12/20
Shelden Web Graphic
Waiting on a rain