Double Rain Chances

Our quiet and pleasant weather today will become a bit more active starting tomorrow. An initial disturbance will bring clouds tonight which will help to keep the air warmer. Lows under the blanket of moisture will only be in the 40s. Rain showers will track our way by morning arriving from the west. Most of the rain will be in the morning and midday hours and we should actually clear during the afternoon with highs near 60. A break in the rain will occur Friday with splendind conditions in the 60s. The more widespread and heavy rain event is scheduled for Saturday as the main system arrives brining good chances for moisture. Once again temperatures will be warm enough that only rain is expected instead of wintry conditions.

