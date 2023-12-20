Curry County appoints new acting sheriff following Sheriff Reeves’ passing

CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KFDA) - Michael Brockett, who once served as the undersheriff for Mike Reeves, has been appointed by the Curry County commissioners to be the acting sheriff.

Earlier this month, the community of Clovis mourned the loss of Mike Reeves, a sheriff recognized as a true leader to the community.

“I learned so much from Mike and it was a year that I got to work with him as his undersheriff, but he taught me a lot about my management and people skills, and the importance of getting out in the community. He was a good man and I’m looking forward to finishing his term for him,” said Michael Brockett, acting Curry County Sheriff.

Brockett is committed to honor his predecessor’s legacy and ensure continued safety for Clovis residents.

“I’m really looking forward to the community engagement and just continuing on with the tradition of the sheriffs prior to me. And just doing everything we can to keep our community safe,” said Brockett.

His term will begin on December 31 and serve through 2024.

