Amarillo police arrest wanted man after SWAT situation

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police arrested a man wanted for evading in a motor vehicle after an incident on December 6.

SWAT, Proactive Criminal Enforcement unit (PACE), and the Neighborhood Police Officers Unit (NPO) were looking for 36-year-old Sergio Ramos.

Ramos was the suspect in a shots fired incident on December 6.

Officers located Ramos in the area and when they tried to stop him, Ramos drove away and could not be located.

Today, his location was determined to be near Northeast 15th Avenue and Birch Street in a residence.

Officers reportedly surrounded the home and after 45 minutes, Ramos came out of the home and surrendered.

Ramos was arrested for the evading in a motor vehicle warrant. He was booked into the Potter County Jail.

The Amarillo Police Department and SWAT units were on the scene.

Amarillo police arrest suspect near NE 15th Avenue and Birch Street (KFDA)

