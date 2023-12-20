Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2024
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Amarillo police arrest wanted man after SWAT situation

By Shelby Truelock
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 2:59 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police arrested a man wanted for evading in a motor vehicle after an incident on December 6.

SWAT, Proactive Criminal Enforcement unit (PACE), and the Neighborhood Police Officers Unit (NPO) were looking for 36-year-old Sergio Ramos.

Ramos was the suspect in a shots fired incident on December 6.

Officers located Ramos in the area and when they tried to stop him, Ramos drove away and could not be located.

Today, his location was determined to be near Northeast 15th Avenue and Birch Street in a residence.

Officers reportedly surrounded the home and after 45 minutes, Ramos came out of the home and surrendered.

Ramos was arrested for the evading in a motor vehicle warrant. He was booked into the Potter County Jail.

The Amarillo Police Department and SWAT units were on the scene.

Amarillo police arrest suspect near NE 15th Avenue and Birch Street
Amarillo police arrest suspect near NE 15th Avenue and Birch Street(KFDA)
Amarillo police arrest suspect near NE 15th Avenue and Birch Street
Amarillo police arrest suspect near NE 15th Avenue and Birch Street(KFDA)
Amarillo police arrest suspect near NE 15th Avenue and Birch Street
Amarillo police arrest suspect near NE 15th Avenue and Birch Street(KFDA)

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arturo Lopez-Diaz, charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine (Source: Randall...
Amarillo man facing federal charges, accused of having more than $400,000 in cocaine
Every once in a while all of us need a sweet treat. One bakery business has opened a second...
New in Amarillo: Bakery opens 2nd location, new ice cream shop opens
Northbound lane of Route 66 closed due to major wreck near Folsom Road
AFD Haz-Mat team responds to a wreck on Route 66 near Folsom Road
The Panhandle is seeing triple digit temperatures this week and with that comes more...
Power outage in Downtown Amarillo restored

Latest News

A charity that began in 1980 is helping Deaf Smith County residents with basic needs through...
Hereford Christmas Stocking Fund helping residents with essential needs
The City of Amarillo and TxDOT are in the next phase of updating traffic signals at major...
City of Amarillo, TxDOT moving to next phase of installing new intersection lights
Earlier this month, the community of Clovis mourned the loss of Mike Reeves, a sheriff...
Curry County appoints new acting sheriff following Sheriff Reeves’ passing
Pondaseta Brewing Co. was founded in 2018 by Canyon locals Trever Martin and Kaleb West.
Pondaseta Brewing provides update on expansion into Canyon’s historic Santa Fe Depot building
During this festive time of year, the High Plains Food Bank says it’s important to remember...
‘Hunger doesn’t take a break’: High Plains Food Bank in need of volunteers