Amarillo City Council discusses possible ordinances to further protect the unborn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo City Council met today for nearly three hours to discuss whether Amarillo will be a ‘Sanctuary City for the Unborn’.

Councilmembers discussed several drafts of an ordinance protecting human life by adding abortion-related restrictions.

This comes after dozens of people showed up to last week’s city council meeting to speak on the item that was not on the agenda.

At today’s work session there was no public comment and no votes on any ordinances.

The session began with an hour-long medical presentation by a Florida doctor known as ProLife Doc, Dr. William Lile.

“I think it set the tone for what we’re trying to discuss, which is, ‘do we have a need to further protect life as it pertains to the life of the unborn,’” said Mayor Cole Stanley, City of Amarillo.

All five councilmembers agreed they have a duty to protect life, however there was a lot of back-and-forth on how.

Three different drafts were reviewed: A, B and C.

After hours of discussion, councilmembers were in favor of a mix between drafts A and B, if they go through legal review.

The parts council agreed on were the regulation of the abortion pill, Mifepristone, and the disposal of human remains.

“I’m trying to prevent that 14-year-old girl from having that drug in her possession when she didn’t see a physician and it wasn’t prescribed to her. And she’s attempting to end a pregnancy by herself with all of the trauma and the risk involved and nobody there by her side,” said Mayor Stanley.

This ordinance would treat the substance as a class C misdemeanor and would be a $1,000 fine per pill.

“I think that’s a good step forward. I believe that it properly protects and goes a little bit further on the ground that a municipality could occupy that the state has not occupied yet. I’d be satisfied with that,” said Mayor Stanley.

Draft C was 18 pages long and deals with abortion trafficking. Not everyone could agree to all parts of this ordinance.

“When they were talking about the transportation, I was against a lot of that. I felt like that overstepped the constitution; in my way of thinking, the constitution trumps everything,” said Tom Scherlen, councilmember, place 3.

Mayor Stanley says council will continue to look at Draft C and see if they can pull anything from it into an ordinance.

“Anything that we put forward will not have any travel restrictions, and what it would do is it will create a private right of action that allows for a civil suit. And then I think that it’s a duplication of what we’re already working on on draft A. So my hope would be that we would carve out those things that we’re already willing to enforce publicly and we don’t address those in the secondary ordinance if we have one,” said Mayor Stanley.

Any ordinance brought forward will be reviewed legally from outside sources.

The mayor says in January he believes there will be public readings of a draft, which includes regulation of the abortion pill and the disposal of human remains.

Other potential ordinances will be discussed through an online messaging board where council can communicate with each other, it can be viewed here.

The full work session can be viewed here.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.