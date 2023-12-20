ADVO, community organizations bring Christmas cheer to the Amarillo community

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo community along with ADVO Companies is bringing Christmas joy to kids and adults with special needs.

ADVO clients were treated to some holiday cheer with the help of Ed Montana and Santa Clause.

The mission is to help their clients live their lives to the fullest and to have a purpose driven life.

“We want everyone to know how happy we are for the holiday season. Everyone has been so generous to us, and I just hope that everyone will feel the magic of Christmas as we go today and they see how happy everyone is,” said Carla Hughes, president & CEO of ADVO Companies.

The goal is to have a special moment for the clients to show them the magic of Christmas.

With the help of Bubba’s 33, Reed Beverage, The Kivah Shrines of Amarillo and Coors Cowboy Club, they are able to put this event on for the ADVO clients.

“We always want to be apart of it, I know we’re a corporation with Roadhouse, but we want to make sure that we hire local, we sponsor local. This is one of the things we want to make sure we’re involved in the community as much as possible,” said Michael Davila, local store marketing manager of Bubba’s 33.

