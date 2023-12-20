Grow with Us
3 hospitalized after silo leaks ash at power plant, officials say

3 hurt, 1 hospitalized after tower leak at Ohio Co. power plant
By Jill Lyman and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 11:38 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
OHIO COUNTY, Ky. (WFIE/Gray News) - Three people were taken to a hospital, after a coal ash leak from a power plant silo in Kentucky Wednesday morning, authorities said.

Ohio County Sheriff Adam L. Wright said they initially thought the tower had collapsed because there was so much smoke at Big Rivers Electric DB Wilson Station in Centertown.

Two of the three people hurt in the incident got out OK, authorities said.

A leak at the DB Wilson Power Plant has hurt three in Centertown, Kentucky.
A leak at the DB Wilson Power Plant has hurt three in Centertown, Kentucky.

A third person, who was buried under the ash, had to be pulled out by the other two and emergency responders.

Officials said all three were taken to Owensboro Health. The condition of the person is not known right now.

A road in the area has been shut down because the smoke is causing poor visibility, Wright said.

