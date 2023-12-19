Winning picture in Texas State Parks Photo Contest taken in Palo Duro Canyon

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas State Parks Photo Contest chose their winning photo, taken in Palo Duro Canyon.

The year-long contest, part of Texas Parks and Wildlife’s celebration of 100 years of Texas State Parks, drew in over 6,000 entries. A panel of judges chose four seasonal winners and runners-up, which were entered into a public vote to select the grand prize winner.

The photo, taken by Sam Holm of North Texas, said his family is thrilled that they took the winning photo. He says it has captured a new family tradition.

“We took our first jump photo at Enchanted Rock. We decided to try it again at Palo Duro Canyon State Park. We got it in one take,” said Holm.

Holm, his wife and two daughters are state park fans and love enjoying the natural spaces.

They’ll get to enhance their state park vacations with their grand prize: a Texas State Parks Pass, a $500 gift card from H-E-B and a VIP curated experience in a Texas state park.

“We are so grateful to everyone who entered the photo contest. There are thousands of special moment happening every day at Texas state parks and we feel privileged to be a part of that,” said Whitney Bishop, Texas Parks and Wildlife social media coordinator.

