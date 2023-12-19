Watch Live: Amarillo City Council to have work session on becoming ‘Sanctuary City for the Unborn’

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo City Council will have a work session today to discuss becoming a Sanctuary City of the Unborn.

This comes after dozens of people showed up to last week’s city council meeting to speak on the item that was not on the agenda.

There will be no public comment and no vote by council members today.

The work session is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. in the hospitality room at the Amarillo Civic Center.

You can watch it live here.

