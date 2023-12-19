Grow with Us
Watch Live: Amarillo City Council to have work session on becoming ‘Sanctuary City for the Unborn’

City of Amarillo logo
City of Amarillo logo(PRNewswire)
By Kaitlin Zamora and Sydnee Batzlaff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 10:48 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo City Council will have a work session today to discuss becoming a Sanctuary City of the Unborn.

This comes after dozens of people showed up to last week’s city council meeting to speak on the item that was not on the agenda.

There will be no public comment and no vote by council members today.

The work session is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. in the hospitality room at the Amarillo Civic Center.

You can watch it live here.

