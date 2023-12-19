Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Josh Prock, Travis Schulte and CISD Girls Basketball

SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Josh Prock, Travis Schulte and CISD Girls Basketball
SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Josh Prock, Travis Schulte and CISD Girls Basketball
By Kristin Rodin
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 4:48 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interviews with Josh Prock, Travis Schulte or extended CISD girls basketball coverage on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.

Josh Prock, WTAMU Women’s Basketball:

West Texas A&M University women’s basketball head coach Josh Prock talks to us about what’s been clicking for the Lady Buffs, how the team bonded at the Daytona Beach Shootout and more!

Travis Schulte, Canyon Boys Basketball:

Canyon boys basketball head coach Travis Schulte tells us about rounding out non-district play, what he sees for their game with West Plains and more!

Extended CISD Girls Basketball:

Rylee Robinson shares extended CISD girls basketball press conference coverage and hears from coach Tate Lombard, coach Brooke Walthall, and coach Kevin Richardson!

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Homicide Division investigating near Smelter Road and Hastings Avenue
Amarillo police: Bones removed from possible human burial site off Smelter Road
DPS: Crash in Donley County leaves two from Memphis dead
DPS: Crash in Donley County leaves two from Memphis dead
Clovis Police identify man who was shot while breaking into home
Clovis Police identify man who was shot while breaking into home
A Bullhead City police spokesperson said there were reportedly no adults home at the time of...
5 children killed in house fire, authorities say
Arturo Lopez-Diaz, charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine (Source: Randall...
Amarillo man facing federal charges, accused of having more than $400,000 in cocaine

Latest News

Canyon Eagles hosting 'Coaches vs Cancer' event on Tuesday night to help support local...
Eagles & Lady Eagles basketball hosting ‘Coaches vs. Cancer Night’ in Canyon
SPORTS DRIVE: Rylee Robinson hears the latest from CISD girls basketball
SPORTS DRIVE: Rylee Robinson hears the latest from CISD girls basketball
SPORTS DRIVE: Coach Travis Schulte tells us about their non-district schedule
SPORTS DRIVE: Coach Travis Schulte tells us about their non-district schedule
SPORTS DRIVE: Coach Josh Prock talks to us about the Daytona Beach Shootout
SPORTS DRIVE: Coach Josh Prock talks to us about the Daytona Beach Shootout