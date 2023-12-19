SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Josh Prock, Travis Schulte and CISD Girls Basketball

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interviews with Josh Prock, Travis Schulte or extended CISD girls basketball coverage on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.

Josh Prock, WTAMU Women’s Basketball:

West Texas A&M University women’s basketball head coach Josh Prock talks to us about what’s been clicking for the Lady Buffs, how the team bonded at the Daytona Beach Shootout and more!

Travis Schulte, Canyon Boys Basketball:

Canyon boys basketball head coach Travis Schulte tells us about rounding out non-district play, what he sees for their game with West Plains and more!

Extended CISD Girls Basketball:

Rylee Robinson shares extended CISD girls basketball press conference coverage and hears from coach Tate Lombard, coach Brooke Walthall, and coach Kevin Richardson!

