Some Rain Potential This Week

Breezy and warmer weather kicked in today with highs in the low to mid 60s combining with SW winds gusting over 30mph. Winds should back down tonight and remain in the 10-20mph range tomorrow. At the same time, pleasant temperatures will return tomorrow with highs in the mid to upper 60s. A couple of disturbances are lined up and ready to bring some rain chances later this week. The first will arrive Thursday with scattered showers affecting the region from Amarillo to the east. A stronger system may bring a more widespread rain event for Saturday. With both of these events, temperatures appear to be warm enough to keep the activity in the form of rain instead of snow.

