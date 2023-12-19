Ruben on the Road: Pampa museum honoring veterans in the Panhandle

PAMPA, Texas (KFDA) - A museum in the Pampa community is dedicated to honoring veterans in the Texas Panhandle.

Ron Howell, assistant curator at Freedom Museum USA, says the museum was first started by veterans of World War II.

“A lot of the veterans that came from this area to join the service came back and they started like a reunion, especially the Pampa Army Airfield. A lot of the airmen that came here to learn how to fly the B-25, quite a few of them ended up marrying some of the local females here,” said Howell.

The veterans made their home in Pampa, and Howell says in 1984, had the idea to make the museum. Around 1991 or 1993, he says the museum became a reality.

“Everything you see inside has been donated by members of the community and from around the United States, and even from the world. Especially a lot of the weapons, bayonets, things of this nature that the soldiers brought back from the conflict,” said Howell.

Howell says the Freedom Museum is dedicated to the warriors, servicemen and women who gave their time, anywhere from three to four years, if not a lifetime, into service protecting the people and their rights.

The museum has a lot of artifacts from various wars including World War I, World War II, the Korean War, and mostly the Vietnam War. Howell says that was his generation and he’s a Vietnam veteran.

“It’s so important to remember the veterans all over the United States, not just the Texas Panhandle,” said Howell. “So it is important because if you don’t remember the past, what’s going to happen, you’re going to repeat the mistakes.”

