Northwest Texas Hospital hosts book drive for Storybridge

By Alexandria Ruiz
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 6:49 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Northwest Texas hospital is hosting a book drive for Storybridge now until January.

Storybridge is a non-profit organization that donates books to children in the area. The organization focuses on the importance of reading for childhood development and exposure of the world that kids may not get elsewhere.

The collaboration between the two organizations started as a way to provide newborns born at the hospital with free weekly book deliveries to their house throughout their childhood.

The program with Northwest Texas hospital isn’t the only way Storybridge gives books to the community. Their mission is to provide every kid, even those not born at the hospital, with at least 20 books in the household they live in.

They accomplish this mission by hosting free book fairs for over 30 elementary schools in the area. These book fairs are a way for kids to have access to choosing books on topics that interest them, and that they will actually enjoy learning from.

“For books to feel motivating, to feel interesting, there needs to be lots of different books. There needs to be a variety for them to choose from, they need the opportunity to select books that interest them,” said Kimberly Miller, Pediatric Pathologist.

Students in grades kindergarten through fifth grade are eligible to receive up to five free books from these book fairs.

Storybridge and Northwest Texas Hospital stress the importance of reading in early childhood development. They understand the importance of talking and reading to children as young as birth.

If you would like to donate a new or gently used book, donations can be dropped off at the Pediatric Outpatient entrance located on the south side of the hospital from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Donations will be accepted through January.

