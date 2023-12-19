New in Amarillo: Bakery opens 2nd location, new ice cream shop opens

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Every once in a while all of us need a sweet treat. One bakery business has opened a second location just in time for Christmas and another business is new to town.

Both are perfect if you have a sweet tooth.

Sweet by Cara Linn Bakery

Sweet by Cara Linn’s second location is now open in Wolflin Square.

The bakery originally opened in 2020 and sells freshly baked cookies, cupcakes, macaroons, pies, and more.

Owner of Sweet by Cara Linn says the bakery is a healthier option because they use organic cane sugar.

The shop is a place for people of all ages to gather, and Cara Linn says you’re never too old for sweets.

“The name of our business is sweet, so we want to just cultivate a sweet atmosphere that people want to hang around and sit and enjoy time with the people that they love,” said owner Cara Linn. “Have a sweet because sweets make everyone happy.”

The Paleta Bar

The Paleta Bar is open in Town Square.

A paleta is an ice cream pop with different flavors. They offer fresh gourmet Mexican treats.

You can build your own by picking a flavor from vanilla to fruity pebbles, having it dipped in chocolate, and adding different toppings. Besides paletas, they also offer aguas frescas.

“It’s customized to the individual coming in. You can just have fun with and enjoy it as an extended treat and not your basic ‘Let me go to the store and get a bucket of ice cream,’” said Pricilla Lucero, owner and operator of the Paleta Bar.

