‘Needed and necessary’: Potter County Fire and Rescue station undergoing remodel

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Station Six has been granted funds for a facelift that will better serve residents on the northeast side of Potter County.

“This station is our busiest station in the county and it has a decent location, so we opted to come in and look at a remodel project on this building instead of new construction,” said Richard Lake, fire chief for Potter County Fire and Rescue.

Station Six is currently run by six volunteer firefighters and oversees the prison, Tyson and Xcel Energy.

“It’s time to remodel that and bring it up to standards with the other stations in Potter County,” said John Coffee, Potter County Commissioner, Precinct Three.

The remodel will consist of more space for those volunteers to rest between calls, a workout room and a gear cleaning area.

This project will be funded through a county assistance sales tax that can be used on equipment needs and major cost expenditures.

“It’s not going to cost the tax payers any more money than what’s already been done. This was county assistance tax that was passed several years ago and again, it’s much needed and necessary,” said Coffee.

Construction is underway at Station Six. Right now, crews are working on updating the electrical system.

“We’re hoping to have this completed within a few months. Hopefully it’s a shorter turnaround,” said Chief Lake.

