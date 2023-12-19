Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2024
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

‘Needed and necessary’: Potter County Fire and Rescue station undergoing remodel

Station Six has been granted funds for a facelift that will better serve residents on the...
Station Six has been granted funds for a facelift that will better serve residents on the northeast side of Potter County.(Credit: KFDA)
By Kelsey Davis KFDA
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 5:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Station Six has been granted funds for a facelift that will better serve residents on the northeast side of Potter County.

“This station is our busiest station in the county and it has a decent location, so we opted to come in and look at a remodel project on this building instead of new construction,” said Richard Lake, fire chief for Potter County Fire and Rescue.

Station Six is currently run by six volunteer firefighters and oversees the prison, Tyson and Xcel Energy.

“It’s time to remodel that and bring it up to standards with the other stations in Potter County,” said John Coffee, Potter County Commissioner, Precinct Three.

The remodel will consist of more space for those volunteers to rest between calls, a workout room and a gear cleaning area.

This project will be funded through a county assistance sales tax that can be used on equipment needs and major cost expenditures.

“It’s not going to cost the tax payers any more money than what’s already been done. This was county assistance tax that was passed several years ago and again, it’s much needed and necessary,” said Coffee.

Construction is underway at Station Six. Right now, crews are working on updating the electrical system.

“We’re hoping to have this completed within a few months. Hopefully it’s a shorter turnaround,” said Chief Lake.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Homicide Division investigating near Smelter Road and Hastings Avenue
Amarillo police: Bones removed from possible human burial site off Smelter Road
DPS: Crash in Donley County leaves two from Memphis dead
DPS: Crash in Donley County leaves two from Memphis dead
Clovis Police identify man who was shot while breaking into home
Clovis Police identify man who was shot while breaking into home
A Bullhead City police spokesperson said there were reportedly no adults home at the time of...
5 children killed in house fire, authorities say
Arturo Lopez-Diaz, charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine (Source: Randall...
Amarillo man facing federal charges, accused of having more than $400,000 in cocaine

Latest News

With colder temperatures here, Faith City Mission is collecting coat donations for those in need.
Faith City Mission, Burlington Coat Factory are taking coat donations
WVVA News at 5
On the twelfth day of Christmas...Raleigh County Commission on Aging hosts holiday activities for area’s seniors
Randall County Fire Department responding to structure fire near Lisa Lane
Randall County Fire Department responding to structure fire near Lisa Lane
Winning picture in Texas State Parks Photo Contest taken in Palo Duro Canyon
Winning picture in Texas State Parks Photo Contest taken in Palo Duro Canyon