Mild Pattern

Temperatures are on the way up for a few days as mild December weather settles in. Highs today will be in the mid 60s. The wind is also up today and will gust well over 30mph for most locations through the afternoon hours. Tomorrow will be slightly warmer in the mid to upper 60s, but the wind should be down in the 10-20mph range. Overnight temperatures, although cool, will not be too harsh for this time of year with lows in the upper 30s this week. We are tracking some rain chances ahead. A minor disturbance will bring a few scattered showers by Thursday, with the possibility of a more widespread rain event by Saturday. An early look at Christmas indicates quiet and cool weather with temps near 50 degrees.

